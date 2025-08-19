Leopard cub caught in Landour

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 18 Aug: There was a stir in Landour Khattapani here when the local people saw a leopard cub wandering around the main road. There have been reports of movement of wild animals in this area adjoining the forests earlier also, but the presence of the leopard cub increased the concern of the people. Late in the evening, yesterday, some villagers saw a leopard cub walking by the roadside. They informed the forest department without delay.

Although the leopard cub was not aggressive, the possibility of the mother’s presence around it had increased everyone’s heartbeat.

As soon as the information was received, a team of Mussoorie Forest Division reached the spot along with the ranger and employees. DFO Amit Kunwar said that this leopard cub, about 1 to 1.5 years old, was wandering around on the hill slope and was probably separated from its mother. The cub was in a hilly area and could disappear in the bushes at any time. The forest department team, with the help of local people, cordoned off the area so that it could not run towards the forest. After about two hours of efforts, the leopard cub was safely captured.

Immediately after the rescue, the leopard cub was brought to the forest department office, where the veterinarian conducted its initial health check-up. Doctors said that the cub is currently healthy, but as a precaution, it has been sent to Chidiyapur Rescue Centre in Haridwar, where specialist doctors will conduct a detailed examination. DFO Amit Kunwar said that if the doctors declare the leopard cub fit, it will be released back into the same forest from where it was found. It is necessary to do so because the leopard’s mother may still be around, and she may be roaming in the area in search of her cub. If the child is not found, the mother may enter the human population, which may increase the danger.

The forest department has appealed to the people not to panic on seeing wild animals, but to immediately inform the department.