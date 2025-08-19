HC pulls up SSP & Nainital Admin over alleged kidnapping of Zila Panchayat members

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 18 Aug: The Uttarakhand High Court today heard the case concerning the alleged kidnapping of Zila Panchayat members in Nainital. During the hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra directed the District Magistrate of Nainital to submit a detailed report on the actions taken so far. The bench also instructed the State Election Commission to respond by tomorrow regarding its stance on re-election. A heavy police presence was deployed at the High Court premises during the proceedings today. The court will continue to hear the matter, and the next date of hearing has been fixed for tomorrow.

Alongside DM Vandana Singh, Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena also appeared before the court. The bench sought to know from the SSP what he had to say about the incident on 14 August. In response, the SSP and the state government stated that action is being taken based on a viral video and that FIRs had been registered from both sides following complaints. The court further pressed the SSP, asking, what has been done following the registration of the FIRs. Against how many persons has the action been taken so far. The SSP was unable to provide a satisfactory response.

The police however shared with the court that statements of the five Zila Panchayat members, who were allegedly missing, had been recorded before a magistrate. The bench then questioned the basis of these statements, asking, on what grounds were the statements recorded if the Zila Panchayat members were actually not missing.

The court also viewed the video footage of the alleged kidnapping and expressed serious concern over the failure of the Police and the administration to maintain law and order. Addressing the SSP, the bench remarked that the court itself has seen the kidnapping video. The SSP had failed to uphold law and order. The Court further sought to know when the DM had issued a notice in this regard, why did the SSP not act upon it. What new precedent of law and order does he intend to set. The Court further remarked that the SSP may face a transfer order ordered due to such negligence.

It may be shared here that the 5 Zila Panchayat members, who were allegedly forcibly taken away on the day of the Zila Panchayat President election, were presented before the High Court on Monday. However, the court did not question them at all during the hearing. The matter will continue to be further heard tomorrow.

The High Court also expressed grave concern over reports that a gang had reached the polling station armed with weapons and stationed itself merely 200 metres away on the day of voting. Terming it a failure of the police, the court directed the SSP to submit a detailed affidavit on this issue.

District Magistrate Vandana Singh appeared before the court via video conference and stated that the counting of votes at 3 a.m. on 15 August was conducted as per the rules. She informed the bench that the ballot papers were stored in the treasury’s locker after counting and were presented before the court during the hearing. The court has asked the DM to submit an affidavit regarding the counting process and related developments. Advocates representing Congress candidate Pushpa Negi have raised objections in the matter.

Congress today filed a fresh writ petition with the HC demanding re-election for the post of Zila Panchayat President in Nainital. During the hearing, the court viewed multiple videos, including footage showing individuals in raincoats dragging five members away. The bench also examined social media videos posted by some youths with captions such as “Nainital ko hila dala”, which drew serious concern from the court. The SSP assured the bench that the accused persons seen in the videos would be arrested.

It may be recalled that on 14 August, during the Zila Panchayat President election in Nainital, Pushpa Negi contested from Congress while Deepa Darmwal represented the BJP. The election day witnessed considerable unrest, with leaders from both parties accusing each other of kidnapping their respective supported Zila Panchayat members. Police complaints have been filed by both sides.

Congress had approached the Uttarakhand High Court on the same day, 14 August, and the court had issued necessary directions to the Election Commission and the police. Amidst the chaos, the Election Commission conducted the counting of votes late at night on 14 August. However, the results have not yet been declared. The Election Commission sealed the results in an envelope and placed them in a double locker, which was presented before the High Court on Monday. The court has asked the District Magistrate to submit an affidavit detailing the counting process and related reports.