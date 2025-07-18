Dehradun-Mussoorie: British Legacy in Education

By Soumitra Banerji

Dehradun has much more to it than can be seen through the car windows and windshield.

The city has ancient mythological connections; particularly with Guru Dronacharya from the period of Mahabharata. The modern city of Dehradun is widely believed to have been founded by the Guru Ram Rai in 1675.

Guru Ram Rai, the elder son of the seventh Sikh Guru, Guru Har Rai, established his ‘Dera’ (Camp or Abode) in the Doon Valley. This camp eventually grew into a settlement, and the city came to be known as Dehradun-combining ‘Dehra’ (referring to his camp/shrine) and ‘Doon’ (referring to the Valley). He went on to build Gurudwara in the area, which is still a prominent landmark known as ‘Guru Ram Rai Darbar’. Many of his followers, known as ‘Ramraiyas’, settled with him, contributing to the development of the city.

The Anglo-Nepalese War (1814-1816) and the subsequent Treaty of Sugauli (1815-16) led to the annexation of Dehradun and East Garhwal into the British Empire.

FJ Shore, the Superintendent of Dehradun (1822-33) and Captain Fredrick Young are widely credited with developing Dehradun into a vibrant, economically and administratively developed city; and establishing Mussoorie as a resort (1825).

Captain Fredrick Young explored the hill region, now known as Mussoorie and built a shooting lodge on Camel’s Back Road. He also became a Magistrate of the Doon in 1823.

Apart from a very structured administrative and infrastructural development of Dehradun and Mussoorie, this region became very well known as a primary educational hub for the entire British India…and in times to come, Independent India as well.

Eminent schools of the likes of The Doon School, Colonel Brown, St Joseph’s Academy, Welham Boys, Convent of Jesus & Mary in Dehradun… and Woodstock School, St George’s College, Oak Grove School, Wynberg-Allen, Hampton Court in Mussoorie were established in the 19th Century.

What started as education for the British and European children in India…and chosen Indian children belonging to the recognised elite, later on, became the base for Western Standard School Education in the newly independent nation.

Indians from different parts of British India started moving into the various Western Education watering holes of Dehradun and Mussoorie. I have two characters of my book, Liminal Tides, from Sialkot and Meerut, who joined Colonel Brown School and The Doon School, pre partition and independence of India. They sure are images of real time characters. Hence, there were quite a few students who came across from the north-western parts of British India (now Pakistan), all the way to the Dehradun and Mussoorie region.

The prestigious FRI (Forest Research Institute) found its pride of place in Dehradun. Today, it trains a robust number of Indian Forest Service Officers…and houses an effective Research Forum to protect the Indian Flora, Fauna and Forest ecosystem. It was a colonial vision and legacy, which has made the nation proud.

In 1932, yet again, Dehradun was chosen to be the place for training British Indian Army Officers … as a result of recommendations from a Military Committee headed by Field Marshal Sir Philip Chetwode. Today, it trains Indian Army Officers, after Independence. One of the best training academies in the world.

However, the tabletop view of this charming region, now the Capital of Uttarakhand, a new state of independent India, is a best of breed quality schooling hub of the nation … Dehradun popularly known as the ‘City of Schools’.

I muse that this Region of Schools focused on where Nehru Ji missed out…Primary Education. A sound beginning surely builds a strong foundation…the Capital of Uttarakhand continues to churn out the building blocks of the Indian Lego….and develop minds at the leadership level.