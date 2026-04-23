Dehradun prepares for 3-Day Theatrical Extravaganza

By Alok Joshi

The local cultural landscape is set for a vibrant revival as the Eklavya Group brings a three-day Theatre Festival to the city. Scheduled from 24 to 26 April, the festival will be hosted at the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Garhi Cantt.

The festival promises to be a treat for connoisseurs of the performing arts, featuring three outstanding plays—one performed each evening. Under the expert direction of Akhilesh Narain, these productions are expected to showcase the depth, nuance, and evocative storytelling that have become hallmarks of his directorial style.

Great stalwarts from Bollywood and theatre like Tigmanshu Dhulia have sent video messages urging the public to attend and enjoy the plays. Himani Shivpuri will be the Chief Guest on Day 2. A lot of credit goes to Colonel Rahul Agarwal, Commandant, RIMC, for providing the venue and all possible support. The event is supported by Kamal Ghanshala of Graphic Era and DS Mann of Doon International School among many other well-wishers.

The Eklavya Theatre group was founded in 2005. So far, the Group has given theatre education to more than 1000 artistes, and in its initial phase, has awakened the general public on issues like women empowerment, family planning, AIDS, by going to remote villages of Uttarakhand with its drama performances. Some of the famous plays of the group are – Yahoodi Ki Ladki, Hum To Aise Hi Hain, Sat Bhasai Raidas, Aurangzeb, Sleuth, Katha ek Kans ki, Ghar wapsi, Mera Rajhans, etc.

Eklavya’s famous production Girish Karnad’s Naagmandala was recently selected and performed at the 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav by National School of Drama. This bunch of talented artists keep performing year after year, city after city, entertaining its discreet audience by just following their passion.

In an era increasingly dominated by digital screens, the visceral energy of live theatre remains irreplaceable. This festival offers a dedicated space for the community to engage with powerful narratives and witness the craft of talented performers up close.

Whether you are a lifelong devotee of the stage or a newcomer curious about the world of drama, this is an event not to be missed. Residents and theatre enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and support the revival of the dramatic arts in the Doon Valley.

(Alok Joshi is a Dehradun-based Management Professional, Corporate Trainer, Interview coach, Image Consultant, Motivational Speaker, Author of three bestselling books and a freelance writer. He has a multi-cultural background and has worked in top management positions in global companies across many countries including India, Sudan, Middle-East and China.)