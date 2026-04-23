CDS General Anil Chauhan honoured as Chief Guest at Memorial Gates, London

Garhwal Post Bureau

London, 22 Apr: India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan was received as Chief Guest at the Memorial Gates, here, during his recent visit to London.

The Memorial Gates, located at Constitution Hill, honour the five million men and women from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Indian subcontinent who served with the British Armed Forces during the First and Second World Wars. Inaugurated and officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002, the Gates stand as a lasting tribute ensuring that the sacrifices of Commonwealth soldiers are remembered in the UK and abroad. They also serve to strengthen ties between Britain and Commonwealth nations through shared remembrance.

Crossbench peer in the House of Lords, Lord Karan Bilimoria currently serves as President of the Memorial Gates Committee, with Baroness Shreela Flather as its Patron.

During the visit, Lord Bilimoria welcomed General Anil Chauhan at the Memorial Gates, accompanied by Major General John Kendall, Deputy Commander, Field Army, UK. The occasion highlighted the enduring bonds between India and the United Kingdom, and the shared commitment to honouring the contributions of Commonwealth soldiers.