Gov confers degrees at VMSB Uttarakhand Technical University Convocation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Apr: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the 9th convocation ceremony of Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University on Wednesday. On this occasion, he conferred degrees upon students who successfully completed various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and awarded medals to meritorious students.

At the ceremony, Gunjan Bhatnagar, a BTech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Tula’s Institute, was honoured with the “Shrimati Vinod Devi Agrawal Memorial Gold Medal” for securing the highest marks in the university.

The Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed hostel “Ganga” on the university campus. Additionally, he released publications on AI Literacy, Smart Manufacturing, the Evora Uttarakhand Environment Guardian App, and the Centre for Indian Knowledge System.

Addressing the convocation, the Governor stated that this occasion is not only about receiving degrees but also marks the beginning of a new direction and responsibilities in life. He noted that more than 5,000 students have completed an important phase of their education this year and are moving forward to contribute to nation-building. They are no longer just students but future leaders.

He emphasised that the present era is driven by technology and urged students to develop expertise in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Space, and Nanotechnology. He encouraged them to prepare for future challenges, embrace innovation, and aim to become job creators rather than job seekers, thereby contributing actively to the nation’s development.

The Governor also encouraged students to give credit for their success to their parents and teachers, whose guidance, sacrifice, and blessings helped them reach this stage. He stressed that along with technical skills, it is equally important to incorporate human values, ethics, and sensitivity. He extended his best wishes for their bright future and expressed confidence that the youth of Uttarakhand will take the state and the country to new heights through their talent, innovation, and dedication.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Tripta Thakur highlighted the university’s achievements and innovations in detail. The event was also attended by Technical and Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, and several other dignitaries, including vice-chancellors of various universities, officials, faculty members, staff, and distinguished guests.