Dr Geeta Khanna addresses webinar on Child Rights

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 15 May: Following a complaint received regarding an incident in the Sikandarpur area of Bahadrabad, the Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dr Geeta Khanna, conducted an on-site inspection of a local school. During the inspection, detailed discussions were held with the school principal, education department officials, children, and parents. The inquiry revealed that allegations against an assistant teacher regarding physical assault on a child and inappropriate behaviour with female staff appeared to be prima facie true.

Taking the matter seriously, the Commission directed the higher authorities concerned to ensure immediate and strict action. The Commission also emphasised the need to administratively integrate the two primary schools operating within the same campus and run them as a single institution. Additionally, directions were issued to provide a dedicated room within the school premises for the operation of an Anganwadi centre, so that young children could receive improved early education and nutritional support. The District Education Officer (DEO) and departmental team were also present during the inspection.

Under the leadership of Dr Geeta Khanna, a large-scale awareness webinar was organised with various schools and children from Haridwar district, in which nearly 8,000 children participated. The webinar was conducted with the objective of addressing extreme heat conditions, saving fuel, and reaching a larger number of children effectively in a shorter time.

Addressing the children during the webinar, Dr Geeta Khanna stated that several institutional mechanisms at both the state and national levels are actively working for the safety, education, protection, and rights of children. She informed participants that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights at the state level and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights at the national level are continuously working to safeguard children’s interests and welfare. Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), constituted in every district, are also playing an active role in resolving issues, challenges, and complaints related to children.

She further stated that Child-Friendly Police and Juvenile Police Units have been designated in every police outpost and police station to ensure a safe, sensitive, and supportive environment for children.

Dr Geeta Khanna appealed to children to focus on education, sports, moral values, and personality development, and to adopt a disciplined lifestyle in order to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a developed India. She stated that the future of the nation lies in the hands of children and youth, and that the younger generation would play a vital role in realising the dream of making India a global leader.

During the programme, children were also provided detailed information about Child Helpline Number 1098 and Integrated Emergency Helpline 112. She explained that 1098 is a free 24×7 emergency service available throughout the year for children facing abuse, violence, exploitation, or any situation requiring assistance. Additionally, children and parents were informed about the Manas Helpline for mental health support and the Drug Helpline related to de-addiction and prevention of substance abuse, so that timely assistance could be sought whenever required.

The Chairperson directed that every school must prominently display the 1098 helpline number, the email ID and mobile number of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and the contact details of the concerned Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members. Schools where such arrangements are not yet available were instructed to install flex boards within three days with the cooperation of the student-teacher community and school management.

Interacting with the children, she stated that childhood is the most important and golden phase of life, during which the foundation of character, discipline, work ethic, and personality is built. Timeliness, discipline, and a positive environment in schools form the basis of a bright future for children.

Dr Geeta Khanna also held detailed discussions with the District Magistrate regarding irregularities and complaints related to children received from various schools in the district. Furthermore, Natasha Singh and the Chief Education Officer were directed to conduct prompt investigations into pending cases and submit reports at the earliest.

She clearly stated that any negligence in matters concerning the safety, dignity, and respect of children would not be tolerated, and that the Commission would continue to ensure prompt and sensitive action in the future as well.

On this occasion, the Deputy Secretary of the Commission, Dr SK Singh, was also present.