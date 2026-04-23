Ensure acclimatisation during Char Dham Yatra: Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Apr: State Tourism, Religious Affairs, Culture, Public Works, Irrigation, and Rural Construction Minister Satpal Maharaj extended his best wishes to devotees on the opening of the portals of Kedarnath Dham on Wednesday, following the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams. He advised pilgrims visiting the Char Dham Yatra to pay special attention to acclimatisation, as rushing the journey can adversely affect health.

The Minister stated that with the opening of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath Dhams, and with the portals of Badrinath Dham set to open on Thursday, the Char Dham Yatra in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will formally commence. He noted that Kedarnath Dham is the most prominent among the twelve Jyotirlingas and the Panch Kedar.

According to belief, after the Mahabharata war, the Pandavas sought Lord Shiva to absolve themselves of the sin of fratricide. Lord Shiva hid in Guptkashi in the form of a bull. When Bhima recognised him, Shiva began to disappear into the ground. Bhima caught hold of his hump, which appeared at Kedarnath. Other parts of his body are believed to have manifested at different locations: arms at Tungnath, face at Rudranath, navel at Madhyamaheshwar, and hair at Kalpeshwar. Thus, with the opening of Kedarnath, the Panch Kedar Yatra also begins.

Keeping the convenience of pilgrims in mind, the government has arranged both online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra. A total of 70 offline registration counters have been set up—30 in Rishikesh, 20 in Haridwar, and 20 in Vikasnagar. These counters are operating 24 hours a day to ensure that no pilgrim faces inconvenience. Adequate arrangements for accommodation, public toilets, drinking water, and medical facilities have also been made along the travel route.

The Minister further stated that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials have been instructed to maintain both main and alternative routes for the pilgrimage. To ensure safety and smooth travel, it has been mandated that every vehicle operating on the Char Dham route must carry a trip card containing details of passengers and the driver, along with the name, mobile number, and licence number of the tour operator or vehicle owner.

He urged devotees to participate in large numbers in the Char Dham Yatra while taking proper care of acclimatisation. Pilgrims are advised to ascend gradually, enjoy the natural beauty along the route, and visit the sacred temples at a comfortable pace to make the journey safe and memorable. He highlighted that all four shrines are located at altitudes ranging between 10,000 to 12,000 feet. Traveling directly from the plains may lead to Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), causing symptoms such as headache, vomiting, and breathlessness. Therefore, it is recommended to halt for a day after every 2,000–3,000 feet of ascent, allowing the body to adjust to oxygen levels.

The Minister also encouraged pilgrims to experience Uttarakhand’s local culture by staying in homestays and enjoying traditional foods such as mandua roti, gahat dal, chaunsa, phaanu, and local hill vegetables, which are light and easily digestible. He advised that pilgrims must carry their QR code-based registration and Aadhaar card during the journey.