Joint Director, Information, KS Chauhan presents CM with copy of book on Pahalgam incident

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Apr: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, a book titled ‘Pahalgam … When Time Stood Still’ was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today.

The author of the work is KS Chauhan, Joint Director in the Information and Public Relations Department, who was present in Pahalgam with his family when the incident unfolded. Chauhan has encapsulated his personal experiences, observations, and the harrowing reality of the events of that day within the pages of the book.

Today Chauhan called on CM Dhami to present a copy of his publication to him. During their interaction, he explained that the narrative encompasses the atmosphere and the sequence of events that transpired in Pahalgam on 22 April, 2025. The book also mentions a detailed account of Operation Sindoor that was launched by Indian Army following the terror attack. Reflecting on the significance of the publication, Dhami observed that the terror attack, which occurred a year ago in Pahalgam, had deeply shaken the nation. While paying an emotional tribute to the tourists who lost their lives in the tragedy, the CM emphasised that the manner in which India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, executed Operation Sindoor and demonstrated the nation’s resolve to the world, remains a historic moment in the country’s collective memory.