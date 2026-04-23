Mahendra Bhatt slams Kharge over his remark calling PM a terrorist

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Apr: BJP has strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the use of the word “terrorist” as highly objectionable and indecent. In a statement issued today, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt said that such language is not merely an insult to the Prime Minister but also an affront to the faith of 140 crore citizens who have repeatedly given him a democratic mandate. He asserted that the Congress party will never be forgiven for this act of disrespect.

Bhatt accused the Congress of tearing apart the democratic decorum and resorting to personal attacks purely out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats. He said Modi, who has secured the trust of the people three times in succession, represents the collective will of the nation, and calling him a terrorist is a grave insult to both the people and India’s democratic system.

Bhatt recalled that this was not the first instance of abusive language directed at the Prime Minister. He also cited past references such as “maut ka saudagar” and “neech” by various Congress leaders. He noted that senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Digvijay Singh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have indulged in such rhetoric, while smaller leaders like Imran Masood were rewarded by the Congress despite using derogatory language.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Bhatt said that those who claim to open a shop of love are in fact spreading hatred and division. He described Kharge’s statement as a reflection of this mentality and alleged that the Congress leadership, anticipating defeat in the upcoming elections, has lost its balance and abandoned issues of development in favour of abusive politics.

Bhatt demanded that Kharge and Sonia Gandhi apologise to the nation for the offensive remarks and asserted that such threats and insults cannot deter Modi or the BJP from their commitment to national service.