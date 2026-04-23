The nation reiterated its resolve ‘not to forget, not to forgive’ on the anniversary of the heinous attack on tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists. It was also an occasion to remember India’s hard and targeted Operation Sindoor response. The primary message communicated was that Pakistan’s nuclear arms can no longer serve as a shield for terror activities. There is also need to remember that there is no place for complacency and India needs to stay ahead in the power game vis a vis the shameless sponsor of terrorism.

This is particularly important as Pakistan is today being run by ‘Field Marshal’ Asim Munir, who is a shameless believer in the ‘religious’ cause against India, as well as the ‘special’ status of Muslims in the world order. While the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz has him distracted for the present, there can be no doubt that the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ cause remains topmost on his agenda. This, as everybody knows, requires radicalisation of people’s minds. And, in this context, the numerous incidents that have come to the fore of youth within India planning and carrying out terror attacks are of particular note.

Investigations have revealed that incidents such as the blast that took place near the Red Fort in Delhi were planned and instigated by handlers from across the border. Entire institutions have been penetrated and the fundamentalist agenda promoted. There is no doubt that this has become possible because the mindset of this section of local youth has already been influenced by a ‘jihadist’ worldview. For this, the newly created ghettos on the internet and social media are largely to blame. Radical clerics from across the world and in India can directly feed this narrative into young impressionable minds without having to face any counter arguments.

So, just as India needs to anticipate the next step in the field of warfare, it also must work on ensuring that a modern worldview is developed as a viable alternative. A policy has been pursued for decades that seeks to ‘appease’ the radicals at the cost of the common citizen. This has not worked and only increased the appetite for concessions. The consequence has been the kind of situation being witnessed in West Bengal at present. It is important, therefore, that modern values be upheld without embarrassment and fear, as these will ultimately benefit not just the Muslim community, but also establish a bulwark against Pakistan’s insidious designs.