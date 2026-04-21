At least 23 states in India are currently grappling with intensifying heat wave conditions as of 20 April. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued active heat wave alerts for large parts of north, central, and eastern India, with temperatures in some regions already breaching 44°C. Yellow and orange alerts are in effect for states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and

Chhattisgarh. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–4°C across northwest India over the next week, potentially reaching 43–45°C in isolated pockets.

Uttarakhand too is experiencing unusually hot weather, with incidents of forest fires on the increase. Afternoons in Dehradun are uncomfortably hot, posing a danger to young children and the elderly, as well as those not taking the necessary precautions. The government has issued advisories on managing the situation and it would be wise for people to abide by them.

There are other aspects that need to be managed. A critical emerging issue is “warm night” conditions in the plains of north India, where elevated night time temperatures prevent the human body from recovering from daytime heat.

According to doctors, extreme heat causes a surge in heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. As mentioned earlier, vulnerable populations—including infants, the elderly, and outdoor workers—face the highest risk of morbidity and mortality.

There is also the impact on the economy, with India losing an estimated 101 billion labour hours annually due to heat, significantly impacting the GDP and the livelihoods of over 380 million outdoor workers. In addition, increased temperatures lead to record-high power demand, causing grid strain and power outages, while also depleting water resources and damaging crops. Rapidly expanding built-up areas in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and

Pune, and increasingly Dehradun, trap heat, making urban environments significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas.

Authorities such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have issued mandatory safety measures. They advise drinking water frequently, even if not thirsty, and using ORS, coconut water, or homemade drinks like lassi. Traditional practices like avoiding outdoor activities between 12 and 4 p.m.; wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothing and using umbrellas or hats when outdoors are advisable. Homes should be kept cool using curtains during the day and ensuring proper ventilation at night.

There are many who have daily routines that require exertion, which should be adjusted to stay cool. One should not let habit get the better of one. Wake up early to take advantage of the cooler mornings. And, of course, plant trees – they provide shade and combat the heat.