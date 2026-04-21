Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri, Yamunotri temples

Dehradun, April 19 (IANS): The portals of the Shri Yamunotri Dham and Shri Gangotri Dham opened on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Sunday, marking the start of the annual Char Dham Yatra.

Temples have been beautifully decorated with flowers, and elaborate security arrangements have been put in place.

The ceremonial palanquin (‘Doli’) of Goddess Ganga has already departed from her winter abode in Mukhba village after special prayers and rituals, amid great enthusiasm and devotion among locals and pilgrims.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Today, on the sacred occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the gates of Shri Gangotri and Shri Yamunotri Dham will be opened for devotees with full rites and rituals. With this, the Char Dham Yatra-2026 is also being inaugurated.”

He said that the state government has ensured “comprehensive and robust” preparations to make the Char Dham Yatra “safe, well-organised, and devotee-friendly”.

“I pray to Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna that they fill all your lives with happiness, prosperity, and progress,” CM Dhami added.

In another post, the Chief Minister said, “A warm welcome and greetings to all devotees in the land of the gods, Uttarakhand. During the journey, please adhere to the prescribed rules and, keeping environmental conservation in mind, actively contribute to making this holy pilgrimage plastic-free. May the Lord bless this sacred journey with happiness, prosperity, and spiritual advancement in all your lives.”

Meanwhile, Shri Kedarnath Dham will open on April 22, followed by Shri Badrinath Dham on April 23.

Till Saturday evening, 18.9 lakh pilgrims had registered online for the yatra. Kedarnath had the highest registrations at 6.5 lakh, followed by Badrinath (5.5 lakh), Gangotri (3.3 lakh) and Yamunotri (3.2 lakh).

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami flagged off the yatra from the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Rishikesh, marking the formal commencement of one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Sanatan Dharma. The Chief Minister interacted with devotees, extended his greetings, and wished them a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

Given the cold weather conditions in the mountainous regions, additional facilities have been arranged across all four shrines — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The Char Dham Yatra traditionally begins from Haridwar or Rishikesh and proceeds through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally Badrinath, drawing thousands of devotees from across India and abroad every year.