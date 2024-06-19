Dehradun records over 43 degrees Celsius as heat wave continues in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Jun: This year, the heat wave is prevailing across Uttarakhand including in the hill stations of the state which are favourite summer retreats for the people of the plains. In Dehradun, the mercury touched 43 degrees Celsius yet again today making it probably the longest ever heat spell in the valley. Mussoorie today crossed 33 degrees Celsius which is around 4 to 5 degrees higher than the normal temperature. Nainital today crossed 34.5 degrees, also significantly higher than normal. According to the State Weather Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures prevailing in Uttarakhand are 6 to 9 degrees above normal currently. The rain and thunderstorms, predicted in several parts of the state tomorrow (19 June) is expected to provide some interim relief from the heat wave.

It may be reminded here that a large number of tourists from the plains turn to the mountains to escape the summer heat. But this time, the temperature of the usually “cool” hill stations has also risen way above the normal and the tourists are also feeling this. The local residents say that they have never faced such severe heat in their lives. The effect of global warming is clearly visible on the hills as well. The day temperature has become abnormally hot even in high altitude areas like Badrinath and Kedarnath.

The temperatures of the Dehradun valley have also reached record levels this time. Usually, in the Doon Valley, when the heat increases, cold winds start blowing in the evening which often is followed by rain or light drizzle thus bringing down the temperatures. This time, there has been no rain since 1 June in Doon and here the temperature has exceeded 43 degrees Celsius even today. In Roorkee and Haridwar, too, the temperature recorded today was between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Haldwani, the main city of Bhabhar region, also crossed 44 degrees today and, according to the locals, such heat was never seen before in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the temperature has also ranged between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius in hill stations like Almora, Ranikhet, Dhanolti, Dhanachuli and Mukteshwar during the past few days even as the heat wave persists across the state. The heat in Uttarakhand has set new records this season. In such a situation, the mercury of Dehradun had reached 43 degrees twice in May and in June it touched 43 degrees C at least 3 times, already. Today was the second day in a row when the mercury crossed 43 degrees Celsius in Dehradun.

According to the Meteorological Department, some relief is expected from the heat from tonight onwards. Pre-Monsoon showers are expected by tomorrow evening in parts of the state while the Monsoon may arrive in the hills around 25 June onwards. It is pertinent to remind here that this year, there has been 15 percent less rainfall than the average since March and the people are eagerly awaiting pre monsoon showers and the Monsoon season.

Due to the scorching heat, the markets of hill tourist places wore a rather deserted look in the afternoon today. Of course, the weekend rush to the hill stations was not much affected by the heat but today was a different day. The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain with thunder / lightning in some areas of the hill districts tonight and in some areas by tomorrow evening. The rains may continue for 2 consecutive days, and expectedly bring much awaited relief from the scorching heat.

According to meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal, rains along with thunderstorm activity is expected in the coming days. There is a possibility of rain thunderstorm activity in most of the districts of the state on 19 and 20 June. During this time, there may be thunderstorm and lightning activity amidst light to moderate rain. However, along with the rains, gusty winds can also blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour in several places. However, after 20 June, the rain activity will decrease. But there are chances of light rain activity in Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli districts even after 20 June while the Monsoon is expected only after 25 June in the state.