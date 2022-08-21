DGP hands over investigation of more recruitment examinations to STF

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar today handed over investigation of two more recruitment examinations, also conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) in the past, to the Special Task Force (STF). The STF is at present scrutinising the undergraduate level examination conducted by the UKSSSC.

DGP Kumar stated that it had been decided also to hand over the investigation of the Secretariat Security Guards and Junior Assistants (Judicial) examinations conducted earlier by UKSSSC to the STF. He added that the Police has been investigating the examination conducted for recruitment of Forest Guards in the year 2020, after it was found that Bluetooth devices had been used for copying in the test. In that case, the gang involved in copying has been caught after the cases were registered in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts.

Ashok Kumar added that this case would also be reinvestigated now by the STF. The past investigation in this case was conducted by the regular police force.