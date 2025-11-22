Dhami attends swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar Govt, extends best wishes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held at the Gandhi Maidan, Patna. On this occasion, he extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed CM and members of the Council of Ministers. Dhami also expressed hope for a successful and development-oriented tenure for the Nitish Kumar Government.

Speaking at the event, Dhami highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social ties between Bihar and Uttarakhand. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the new government, Bihar would scale new heights of progress and prosperity with renewed energy and commitment. He emphasised that the shared legacy between the two States would continue to strengthen cooperative federalism and mutual development.

During the ceremony, Dhami also held courtesy meetings with several dignitaries and leaders from across the country. These interactions focused on issues of national development, the promotion of good governance, and the formulation of coordinated, progressive policies aimed at inclusive growth. He reiterated his belief that inter-State collaboration and dialogue are essential for building a strong and self-reliant India.

On this occasion, Dhami also conveyed his warm wishes for the bright future of the people of Bihar, the sustained advancement of the State, and the effective functioning of the newly formed government.