Dhami calls up Haryana CM, urges swift justice in Sahil Bisht murder case

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 20 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today held a telephonic conversation with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini concerning the tragic murder of Sahil Bisht, a youth hailing from Uttarakhand. Bisht was murdered in Ambala, Haryana. During the call, Dhami pressed for the immediate arrest of those responsible and demanded the harshest possible punishment for the culprits involved in the crime.

Responding to Dhami ’s appeal, Saini assured that the perpetrators would not be spared under any circumstances. He stated that the Haryana Police have been directed to act swiftly and decisively, and affirmed that the state government would take all necessary measures to ensure justice is delivered without delay.