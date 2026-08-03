Dhami directs time-bound redressal of public grievances

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 31 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today heard grievances of the people coming from various parts of the state at his Camp Office here. On this occasion, he directed the officials to ensure prompt and effective resolution of thepublic’s problems on a high-priority basis. He directed the officers of the CM’s Office as well as the Garhwal Commissioner and IG Garhwal to act swiftly on complaints and provide timely relief without unnecessary delay.

On this occasion, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal met the CM with a delegation and expressed gratitude for the successful and safe conduct of the Kedarnath and Char Dham Yatra this year. She said that continuous monitoring and improved management by the state government have helped in providing facilities to the pilgrims. Similarly, MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta also met the CM with a delegation and thanked him for prioritising local interests in matters related to the bugyals (meadows). The delegation said that the alpine meadows are the natural and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and are closely linked to the livelihood and tourism activities of local communities. They noted that under Dhami’s leadership, the government is working to strike a balance between environmental conservation and the local employment, tourism and livelihood interests.

The public representatives said that keeping in view the geographical and local conditions of the hill regions, the government’s efforts towards development are commendable. They expressed confidence that better coordination between local officials to work with sensitivity and promptness in addressing the problems of the people. interests, environmental protection and tourism development will generate new employment opportunities in the hill areas and strengthen the local economy.

On this occasion, Dhami reiterated that the government’s priority is the time-bound resolution of public grievances and balanced development of every region of the state. He directed the Among those present on the occasion were Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal and other officers of the Chief Minister’s Office.