Govt committed to make life of citizens safer and prosperous: Dhami

CM unveils development projects worth Rs 28.307crores Gadarpur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gadarpur (US Nagar), 31 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of eight development projects worth Rs 28.307 crores at a programme held at Gadarpur bus station amidst Vedic chants. He inaugurated the newly constructed bus station and dedicated completed projects worth Rs 6.94 cores and laid the foundation stones of new projects amounting to Rs 21.36 crores.

Among the completed works, Dhami inaugurated the office building of the Gadarpur development block constructed at a cost of Rs 275.70 lakhs, the Harichandra–Guruchandra Bang community hall built at Rs 69.19 lakhs, and the Gadarpur bus station developed at Rs 349.17 lakhs. He also laid the foundation stones for new projects including a concrete road from Baba Dal temple to Baur reservoir via Gulrabhoj Kulha Tilpuri forest barrier at Rs 1,839.70 lakhs, interlocking tile roads in Ramjeevanpur No. 3 and Mazharshila villages at Rs 67.29 lakhs, similar works in Jayanagar No. 4 colony at Rs 87.09 lakhs, in Gurunanakpur at Rs 57.82 lakhs, and from Kulha crossing to Lakshman Singh Gatti village at Rs 84.11 lakh.

Also extending greetings for the holy month of Shravan on the occasion, Dhami prayed to Lord Shiva for the prosperity and well-being of all. He claimed that these projects would benefit not only Gadarpur but also surrounding areas, giving the region new momentum and identity. He emphasised that Gulrabhoj would be developed as a major tourism and development destination, creating livelihood opportunities for local people.

The CM claimed that his government does not stop at foundation stones but ensures every project is completed and inaugurated in a time-bound manner, which is the hallmark of the double-engine government. He highlighted modern facilities provided at the new bus station including waiting halls and kitchens, and said the new development block office would accelerate rural development and make government schemes more accessible.

Dhami also mentioned several educational initiatives in the region including the construction of a hostel building at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose residential school, a modern auditorium at Government Inter College Dineshpur, and a girls’ hostel at ITI Gulrabhoj. He said the upgradation of the Ashram Paddhati Girls’ School has also been approved, ensuring daughters of the area need not travel far for higher education. He added that flood protection works worth nearly Rs 4 crore have been carried out downstream of Baur Dam and drinking water schemes worth Rs 13 crore have been implemented in various villages.

He stressed that through the Gramotthan project, women in Gadarpur block are being empowered towards self-reliance, while the government continues to work for increasing farmers’ income, creating employment for youth and strengthening the rural economy. Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision campaign, he said there is no irregularity in the process, which has been conducted earlier as well and is aimed solely at purification of the voter list.

Dhami pointed to historic decisions taken by his government including the anti-conversion law, strict action against land jihad, the anti-cheating law and measures against corruption, saying his government practises politics of trust, not vote banks, and works for satisfaction rather than appeasement. He assured that the demand for seventh pay commission benefits for sugar mill workers would be resolved soon, promised to address the jeep permit system in Gulrabhoj tourism and announced that two postgraduate courses would be introduced at Gadarpur College.

Among those present were Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra, MLAs Arvind Pandey, Shiv Arora and Trilok Singh Cheema, BJP district president Kamal Jindal, Manoj Pal, Mayor Vikas Sharma, Deepak Bali, Minister of State Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Manjit Singh, Surendra Namdhari, BJP state minister Gunjan Sukhija, block chief Jyoti Grover, municipal chairpersons Manoj Gumber, Satish Chugh and Manjit Kaur, Preet Grover, Rajesh Kumar, Transport Secretary Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and SSP Ajay Ganpati. Later, the CM also inspected the Rudrapur ring road along with public representatives and officials.