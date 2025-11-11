Dhami orders action plan on Modi’s vision to make U’khand ‘spiritual capital of the world’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: The Uttarakhand Government has begun preparing a comprehensive action plan to implement the developmental roadmap suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the state’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials of all related departments to draw up a detailed, time-bound plan in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming Uttarakhand into the ‘Spiritual Capital of the World’.

The CM said that the suggestions given by the PM offer a clear direction for the all-round development of Uttarakhand. He observed that the essence of the state lies in its spirituality, tourism, and natural wealth, and that it possesses immense potential to emerge as a global centre of spiritual, adventure, and wellness tourism. Dhami said that the ideas shared by the PM during the State Formation Day event would serve as the guiding framework for the state’s 25-year development roadmap, ensuring balanced growth in every sector.

The CM further instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive tourism and wellness package for every assembly constituency, integrating Yoga centres, Ayurveda and Naturopathy institutions, and Homestay facilities. He said that every Vibrant Village should be developed as a mini tourism hub, showcasing local cuisine, culture, and handicrafts. To promote cultural identity and global recognition, Dhami directed that a ‘One District, One Festival’ campaign be launched to highlight local fairs and festivals of the state.

He also ordered that the hill districts be developed as horticultural hubs by promoting the cultivation of blueberries, kiwi, and medicinal and herbal plants. To enhance local employment, he emphasised strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in food processing, handicrafts, and organic products. The CM also stressed on the need to promote pilgrimage tourism (teerthatan), eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and year-round tourism through an integrated development policy.

Dhami also instructed the officials to identify and develop five to seven prominent destinations to position Uttarakhand as a global wedding destination under the ‘Wed-in-Uttarakhand’ initiative. He directed the formulation of a robust marketing strategy to take the state’s signature products—particularly those with Geographical Indication (GI) tags and marketed under the ‘House of Himalayas’ brand to national and international markets.

The CM said that the PM’s vision for Uttarakhand is in alignment with the national goal of building a ‘Developed India’ by 2047. He asserted that Uttarakhand has the capability to become one of the leading states in realising this vision. Dhami instructed that all the departments must work in close coordination to prepare a detailed and time-bound roadmap and ensure that each of the PM’s suggestions is effectively implemented on the ground.