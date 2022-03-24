Dhami participates in Ganga Aarti in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after taking oath at the historic Parade Ground in Dehradun, reached Haridwar in the evening and reached Har Ki Pauri, where he performed Ganga Pujan and participated in Ganga Aarti. The Teerth Purohits and sages of Haridwar blessed Pushkar Singh Dhami and wished that Ganga bless him with success to rule Uttarakhand for a full five year term. Dhami worshipped the Ganga and prayed for strength to develop Uttarakhand and serve the poor.

Here, he met Ganga Sabha President Pandit Pradeep Jha, General Secretary Tanmay, Vashisht Ganga Sabha Chairman Pandit Krishna Kumar, contractor Nani Vani Panchayati Akhara secretary Mahendra Ravindra Puri, MLA Adesh Chauhan, former MLA Sanjay Gupta, former Minister Swami Yateeshwaranand, former Haridwar Mayor Manoj Garg and Ashutosh Sharma.