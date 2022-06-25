Dhami seeks central assistance from Rajnath Singh for Sainik Schools in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy call on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. The Chief Minister informed the Defence Minister that a dialogue was organised by him through video conferencing with the ex-army officers of all the districts of Uttarakhand on 20 June regarding the “Agnipath” scheme of the Government of India. Dhami stated that the Agnipath scheme was described by the ex-servicemen as conducive to military modernisation, security of the country and bright future of the youth in the current global context. Dhami added that the ex-servicemen also gave some suggestions on better implementation of the scheme. The CM handed over the suggestions to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for further necessary action if necessary. The Chief Minister added that approval had been given to open an additional Sainik School in the state of Uttarakhand in Jakholi district, Rudraprayag. For this, Uttarakhand is required to provide infrastructure facilities. Dhami urged Rajnath Singh to provide financial assistance from the Government of India for infrastructure development in view of the limited resources in the state for the Sainik School.