Dhami targets Cong’s alliance with JKNC, asks Rahul Gandhi 10 questions

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Aug: With the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP has adopted an aggressive stance in respect of the recently formed Congress and JK National Conference in Kashmir. For a change, the BJP has asked its Chief Ministers to fire direct questions at Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the alliance with JKNC. In this regard, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a press conference this morning at the Media Centre located in the Secretariat after his return to Dehradun from Gairsain early morning today.

Dhami fiercely targeted the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over their alliance with JKNC and asserted that the Congress has entered into an alliance with a political party (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference) which has repeatedly played with the unity and security of the country to fulfil its greed for power. Dhami claimed that by allying with the National Conference, the actual intentions of the Congress stand thoroughly exposed. It stands with the anti national and divisive forces. The CM said that the Congress has again allied itself with those who ruined Kashmir for a long time.

CM Dhami asserted that the National Conference (JKNC) has continuously worked to push Kashmir back into dark age for past three decades. This party has actively promoted separatism and divisive forces in Kashmir. He claimed that the JKNC has nurtured terrorism and Jihad. The Congress by entering into alliance with JKNC has unintentionally made its real intent clear to the public that it wants to throw Kashmir into the fire of violence by allying with the National Conference. CM Dhami also fired certain salvos at the Congress during the press conference. In all, 10 questions were asked of Rahul Gandhi. Dhami questioned whether the Congress supports promoting separatism again by negotiating with Pakistan in exchange for the youth of Kashmir?

The CM said that he wants to ask Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress supports the promise of a ‘separate flag’ with the National Conference which openly supports a separate flag for Kashmir? He asked if the Congress and the JKNC want to push Kashmir back into the era of terrorism-separatism?

Addressing the media, Dhami added that he has 10 questions to ask the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi regarding the promises made in the manifesto of the National Congress for these elections. The CM demanded that Congress should answer these questions and he responsible to the people of the country. He said that the regional parties of Kashmir may have a different point of view. But Congress is a national party. Rahul Gandhi used to roam around the country calling himself a nationalist and a Hindu. But now it is being discussed in Kashmir that this Alliance wants to change the name of Shankaracharya Parvat in Kashmir. This, the CM claimed exposes the real face and intentions of Rahul Gandhi and his party!

Dhami emphasised that BJP is not afraid of defeat in Jammu and Kashmir, but BJP does not consider politics to be more important that the national interests and its national policy. For the BJP, country always comes first and above the party’s own interests. The national security and integrity are very serious issues and they rank much higher for the BJP than the political interests of the party. The country comes first and only after this, there are other things. The Chief Minister also claimed that the whole country knows that the brave soldiers of Uttarakhand have sacrificed their lives to save Kashmir. In this context too, the people of the country do not want that the peace and tranquillity which is currently prevailing in Kashmir to go away once again. With the abrogation of Article 456 and 35-A, the terror in Kashmir has ended and Kashmir has become an integral part of India. It is important to ensure that peace is not disturbed there at any cost. It is also important to ensure that two different constitutions, legislations and symbols should not continue in Kashmir anymore.

Dhami askes Rahul Gandhi, “Does Congress support the promise of ‘National Conference to have a ‘separate flag’ again in Jammu and Kashmir?” He asked if Rahul Gandhi and Congress party support National Conference’s decision to push Jammu and Kashmir back into the era of unrest and terrorism by bringing back Article 370 and Article 35A?

Dhami also asked if Congress supports promoting separatism again by holding talks with Pakistan in exchange for Kashmiri youth? He asked if Congress party and Rahul Gandhi support nurturing terrorism and its ecosystem across the border again through National Conference’s decision to start ‘LOC trade’ with Pakistan?

Dhami also asked if Congress supports bringing back the era of terrorism, terror and shutdowns by reinstating the kin of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting incidents in government jobs? He claimed that the Congress-National Conference (JKNC) alliance has brought forth the anti-reservation face of Congress party. He asked, does Congress support JKNC’s promise to do away with the newly granted reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals and Paharis again?

Dhami asked whether the Congress wants ‘Shankaracharya Parvat’ to be known as “Takht-e-Suleman” and ‘Hari Parvat’ to be renamed as Koh-e-Maran? The CM asked if Congress supports throwing the economy of Jammu and Kashmir into the fire of corruption once again and handing it over to a handful of Pakistan-backed families?