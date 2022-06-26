Dhami to visit districts on Fridays, Saturdays, hold review meetings

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has decided to visit the districts for two days every week. As per the plan drawn up by the Chief Minister’s Office, Fridays and Saturdays have been fixed every week for the CM’s visit to the districts.

As per the plan, during his visits to the districts, CM Dhami will also hold review meetings on ongoing development projects and schemes. This guideline has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and has been sent to all the district magistrates for information and necessary action.

The guidelines issued claim that this special campaign is being started with the objective of ensuring good governance and expediting development works, besides establishing direct contact with the people in every district. This initiative has been taken by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with the aim of establishing direct contact with people and to monitor the progress of development projects. During the visits, Dhami will also meet people in every district to resolve their problems on the spot as far as possible.

Sources at the Chief Minister’s Office claim that, during these visits, Dhami will also inspect the ongoing projects to see the ground reality. Sources add that this is not an interim arrangement and it would continue on a regular basis as far as possible. It is hoped that the district administrations would also gear up in anticipation of the CM’s visits.

During his district tours, the CM will also hold review meetings with the departments in all the districts. He will also interact with the students in the colleges.

ACS Radha Raturi has also issued guidelines for the CM’s programme to all DMs. The Chief Minister’s Office will issue the tour programme in this connection every week.

In the guidelines issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, the district level departments have been asked to collect and compile all the relevant information regarding assembly wise total amount of projects for inauguration or laying foundation stones, details of important achievements of the district, plan wise estimated number of beneficiary schemes, list and cost of proposed CM’s announcements well in advance. Along with this, instructions have also been given to the district magistrates to provide a copy of the details related to this to the Chief Minister’s office and to organise district level review meetings in this connection.