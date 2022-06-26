Cong to launch state wide agitation against Agniveer: Karan Mahra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: The Congress Party has decided to launch a state wide agitation against the Agniveer Scheme launched recently by the Modi Government. This was stated by Pradesh Congress Chief (PCC Chief) Karan Mahra, who termed the scheme as a betrayal of the youth who dream of serving in the Indian Army.

On behalf of Mahra, the media in charge of State Congress Committee Rajiv Meharshi claimed that the Modi Government is playing with the future of the youth by bringing in this scheme of temporary jobs in the armed forces.

Meharshi stated that Mahra had described the Agnipath scheme as an act to destroy the long standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces and to break their morale. The Party has therefore decided to oppose this scheme across the country, including Uttarakhand. He informed that the party would hold protests in all the assembly segments in the state on 27 June from 10 a.m. onwards. A one day Satyagrah would be held across the state on that day to oppose the scheme and express solidarity with the youth who were anguished by the scheme.

Mahra reminded that, immediately after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme, there was a massive protest in the entire country including Uttarakhand against the scheme. He said there is great resentment among the young unemployed youth of the country. He described this scheme as the imposition of Hitler’s policies by the Central Government without extensive and due consultation prior to launching this scheme.

Meharshi said that the Congress party has opposed this plan on a large scale since the very first day to protect the national interest and the proud legacy of the army. In this context, a peaceful Satyagraha was organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on 20 June at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. At the call of PCC Chief Karan Mahra, the state wide satyagrah would be held on Monday and would be led by the respective MLAs or last time party candidates in each assembly constituency.