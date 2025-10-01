Dhami’s intervention helped resolve several crises: Khajan Das

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: In a statement issued today, BJP MLA and spokesperson Khajan Das reminded that this year’s monsoon brought natural calamities to several parts of Uttarakhand, including Dharali, Tharali, Nandangar and Kafkot but they were dealt with efficiency due to personal interventions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Das added that as the rains drew to a close, a youth movement also began in the state, but here too, Dhami stepped in and resolved the issue. He claimed that the common factor in all these situations was the CM Dhami who visited every affected area and engaging directly with the people. As a result, disaster victims found the strength to rebuild their lives while the youth continued to retain faith in the government.

He remarked that the first major disaster this season occurred at Dharali in Uttarkashi. Although the CM was out of the state at the time, he immediately returned and reached Dharali the very next day despite adverse weather. Recognising the severity of the situation, he stayed back for several days to supervise and hasten relief and rescue operations. In the following weeks, incidents of landslides and floods were reported from Sainj village in Pauri, Tharali and Nandangar in Chamoli, Kafkot in Bageshwar, as well as parts of Haridwar and Dehradun. Yet on every occasion, Dhami rushed to the affected sites without delay to oversee relief work, consoling and interacting with the residents while also taking prompt decisions such as approving additional financial aid.

Referring to the ongoing youth movement, Das said that when efforts by the police and administration to begin dialogue failed, the CM chose to go directly to the protest site and establish communication with the youth. This move pacified the agitation within minutes, helping students refocus on their studies and examination preparations. He observed that very rarely in Uttarakhand’s history has a CM walked into an agitated crowd to personally seek and announce an acceptable resolution, something made possible by Dhami’s open approach to decision-making. According to Das, the CM’s willingness to reach Ground Zero in every crisis has not only intensified dialogue between the public and the government but also strengthened and accelerated the overall decision-making process.