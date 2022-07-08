Dhami’s performance as CM praiseworthy: Athawale

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Union Minister and Republican Party leader Ramdas Athawale today claimed that Pushkar Singh Dhami’s performance as Chief Minister is praiseworthy. Athawale is in Dehradun to participate in several programmes. He also addressed a press conference, here, today.

While attending a function, “Rise in Uttarakhand”, held as part of the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence, Athawale praised Dhami quite generously.

He said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is doing a very good job in Uttarakhand as a youth leader. Many development schemes are progressing quite impressively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand, in particular, is well ahead on the path of progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami.

On this occasion, the CM also praised the organisers of the function and visited the exhibition put up by various departments and undertakings of the Union and the State Government. Dhami said that such events go a long way to inspire the youth to innovate. The CM said, “The country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has acquired a new identity after 2014. Crores of people have benefited from all the schemes like Covid Vaccination campaign, Ayushman Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Skill India, etc., in the country.”

The CM added, “There is immense potential for self-employment and start-ups in this state. Today, our state is moving ahead in promotion of start-ups and skill development at a rate faster than several bigger states. Many welfare schemes are being run for the youth and women in the state. To strengthen the economic condition of women, the government is encouraging self-help groups. For this provisions have also been made in the budget.”

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal also praised the CM and added that such events would go a long way towards encouraging the youth to come up with their start-ups and innovations.

Later, addressing a press conference, Athawale claimed that the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, had finished off the politics of Uddhav Thackeray. All the wrong interests of Thackeray family had been shut down by the new CM. The new CM in cooperation with the BJP would take Maharashtra ahead. The Union Minister further claimed that, in the coming municipal elections in Maharashtra, particularly in the BMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation), the BJP would win handsomely. After the elections, the new Mumbai Mayor would be from the BJP while the new Deputy Mayor would be from his Republican Party. He also added that the Shinde Government would soon expand the cabinet and at least one minister in the expansion would be from the Republican Party.