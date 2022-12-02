Dhan Singh Rawat conducts surprise inspection of Doon Medical College

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Dec: Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat conducted a surprise inspection of Doon Medical College, here, today. It may be recalled that the college campus is located near Patel Nagar, 3 kilometres away from the Doon Hospital, which is the affiliated hospital of the medical college.

During the inspection of the College campus, he met the medical students and heard their problems. Rawat directed the officials to ensure that the medical students are provided better facilities and quality education as they are the future doctors of the country and the state. The minister also strongly reprimanded the college administration for the mismanagement and chaos prevailing and issued instructions to to rectify the arrangements.

Health & Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat suddenly reached Government Doon Medical College today to take stock of arrangements there. During the inspection, he spent some time meeting the students studying in the Medical College to get feedback from them, besides hearing their problems. While inspecting the hostel building and the mess, he also sought feedback from the medical students about the facilities available there. The students made him aware of various inconveniences faced by them. He also sought feedback regarding activities and education programmes there and about the faculty.

The minister later informed media persons that instructions were given to the officers to further improve academic and other activities, as well as the arrangements in the campus including cleanliness in the campus and hostels, as well as providing fresh and nutritious food in the mess. He said that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

It may be recalled that Rawat had some time ago also examined the hostel arrangements of the Srinagar and Haldwani Medical Colleges and had given similar instructions there to improve the arrangements and the facilities.