Dhan Singh Rawat directed officers to speed up  projects run under NHM

NHM‘s action plan will be ready by year 2026

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 23 Aug: Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented under the National Health Mission, and its comparison with other states in the auditorium located at the Directorate General of Health.

To make health services more robust and accessible in the state, an action plan will be prepared and sent to the Government of India soon for the various projects operated under the National Health Mission (NHM) till the year 2026. For this, instructions have been given to the departmental officers to prepare an action plan keeping in mind the departmental requirements and the geographical environment of the state. Apart from this, the projects whose progress is slow have been asked to be expedited.

Dr Rawat said that in the three-day Chintan Shivir organized in the state last month under the aegis of the Union Health Ministry, Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya asked all the states to submit detailed action plans till 2026 under NHM. Under this the state government has decided to prepare a detailed action plan for about two dozen projects being implemented in the state and send it to the Government of India in view of the heterogeneous geographical conditions and needs of the state so that in the coming times, the health services of the state are made better and popular. In this sequence, the officers of NHM have been instructed to prepare a road map till the year 2026 by asking for the details of the health department’s requirements from each district. Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of certain ongoing schemes, the departmental minister directed the officers to improve the functioning and speed up the progress of the schemes. Dr. Rawat said that it is necessary to have better coordination between the state and district-level officials, only then the schemes can be implemented quickly.

In the review meeting, Dr Mukesh Rai, Dr Farid and Dr Archana presented PowerPoint presentations about one and a half dozen projects including maternal health, child health, family planning, PCPNDT, TB eradication, NPNCD, PMNDP, teleconsultation, footfall, etc.

Additional Secretary Health and Mission Director NHM Rohit Meena, Additional Secretary Health Amandeep Kaur, Namami Bansal, Director General Health Dr Vinita Shah, Director Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Saina, Director Health Dr Sunita Tamta, Finance Officer Deepali Bharne, Dr Ajit Johri, Dr Amit Shukla and other departmental officers were present on the occasion.