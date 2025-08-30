Diluted Standards, Dangerous Streets: Uttarakhand’s troubled Higher Education Campuses

By Col Bhaskar Bharti (Retd)

For generations, Dehradun has been celebrated as the “Oxford of the East”, a serene valley where the pursuit of knowledge flourished in esteemed educational institutions. These were not just schools and colleges; they were temples of discipline, learning, and values that shaped some of India’s finest leaders, scholars, and officers. But today, that proud legacy is at risk. The mushrooming rise of profit-driven private universities, poor academic screening, and a culture of indiscipline have begun to corrode the sanctity of higher education in the city and threatens the credibility of Dehradun’s proud academic heritage. It has drastically contributed to a troubling surge in student-related crime, drug abuse, and violent clashes. Recent incidents highlight the gravity of the situation. However, initiatives taken by government recently augur well towards mitigation of this malaise.

Underlying Causes of Decline

* Unchecked Expansion of Private Colleges

The mushrooming of private institutions with lax admission screens—reliant on donations, management quotas, and political patronage—has diluted students’ quality. Many students admitted neither meet academic standards nor receive committed training, leading to sub-standard education quality.

* Inferior Hostel and Food Infrastructure

Negligible hostel facilities, coupled with poor food and limited monitoring, have led to a proliferation of unregulated PG lodgings. These spaces incubate illicit activities like drug use, neo-chauvinism and group conflicts.

* Weak Law Enforcement near Campuses

Police are reactive, not proactive. The late-night interventions, post-incident arrests, and repeated warnings highlight systemic inertia and a culture of prevention laxity around campus zones.

* Drug Abuse and Allure of Female-Centric Areas

Popular student zones—Premnagar, Mussoorie Road, Jhajhra, Chakrata Road, Selaqui, Rispana have become hubs of drug circulation and illicit rendezvous, feeding into a culture of peer rivalry, criminality, and juvenile delinquency.

* Political Complicity by Influential Owners

Institution owners prioritise revenue through new courses, inflated fees, and allied services— while ignoring groundswell concerns. The Chief Minister has shown resolve against drugs and deteriorating situation in educational institutions, but accountability of owners and management remains untouched, draining moral purpose from education.

Accountability: Who Must Own This Crisis?

*Institution Owners and Management

They must implement stringent admission criteria, background verifications, and familiarity with regional and cultural sensitivities.

They must upgrade hostel infrastructure, employ trained staff, and provide regulated dining and recreation.

Transparency and zero tolerance for violence must be enforced via student handbooks and enforceable codes of conduct.

*Law Enforcement Agencies

Police must establish campus-area beat patrols, early warning systems, and strict weapon bans.

Quick response units must be trained and empowered to prevent escalation, not just respond after the fact.

Collaboration with educational institutions to inform educators about conflict resolution and legal consequences is imperative.

*State Government

Should regulate private colleges with periodic audits, licensing renewals, and compliance checks.

Must curb exploitation by powerful groups through oversight committees and student grievance enablers.

Expand rehabilitation, counseling centres, and drug de-addiction outreach in student hotspots.

*Civil Society and Student Bodies

Must organise awareness campaigns around substance abuse, gender respect, and lawfulness.

Promote peer mediation groups, inclusive dialogues, and restorative justice approaches.

Urgent Remedies: Crossroads of Survival and Renewal

Establish a “Campus Safety & Oversight Board” – Including government, police, student representatives, NGO members, and institutional heads – to review each incident and mandate reforms within set timelines.

Including government, police, student representatives, NGO members, and institutional heads – to review each incident and mandate reforms within set timelines. Deploy Mobile Campus Patrols – Armed with social workers to monitor hotspots and mediate brewing disputes before escalation.

Armed with social workers to monitor hotspots and mediate brewing disputes before escalation. Fund Student Counseling and Legal Aid Cells – Especially for out-of-state students unfamiliar with local culture and laws.

Especially for out-of-state students unfamiliar with local culture and laws. Mandate Transparent Hostel Regulation – Hostel warden background checks, CCTV coverage, regular hygiene audits, and feedback mechanisms.

Impose Penalties for Fee Abuse – Institutions charging exploitative fees without investing in infrastructure or student welfare must be fined heavily or face licence revocation.

Institutions charging exploitative fees without investing in infrastructure or student welfare must be fined heavily or face licence revocation. Role of NGOs and Citizen Forums – Such organisations should keep a watch on incidents through feedback systems, casual interactions with students and awareness camps.

Time to Act, Time to Heal

Uttarakhand’s educational cities—once viewed as serene centres of learning— are now gradually becoming hotbeds of violence, drug-dealing, criminal activities and moral collapse. Without urgent intervention by institutions, law enforcement agencies and policymakers, Dehradun may soon earn a grim reputation for student crime hubs and trafficking networks. But effective reforms can restore sanctity: by raising the bar for student intake, enriching campus life, strengthening law enforcement presence, and ensuring accountability. We can salvage our youth’s future and the reputation of our state’s academic legacy.

This is not just about colleges—it is about our children, our reputation, and our future. Dehradun deserves rescue, not regret and the power to rescue its reputation lies in the hands of those who govern, guide, and guard our youth. The time to act is now!

(The author is an army veteran and a social commentator. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He is a Postgraduate in HRM and Journalism and Mass Communication. He is based in Dehradun.)