U’khand to collaborate with German company to enhance global employment for youth

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: A Letter of Intent was signed between the Government of Uttarakhand and the German-based Innovation Hub, Rhein-Main, at the Chief Minister’s official residence here today, in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The agreement seeks to link the skilled youth of Uttarakhand with opportunities in Germany across sectors such as healthcare, automobile, vocational training, hydrogen and renewable energy technologies, and innovation-driven start-ups.

CM Dhami described the initiative as a significant step towards expanding employment avenues for the state’s youth. He emphasised that Uttarakhand has no shortage of talent and that the government is laying strong focus on the skill development of young people. He added that the youth are being trained in accordance with the requirements of various countries, and along with skill development, foreign language training is also being arranged by the state government. He observed that the government is consistently working to connect the youth with employment opportunities, and following training in skills and foreign languages, many young men and women from Uttarakhand are already employed abroad.

Among those present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Shailesh Bagouli, Vinay Shankar Pandey and C Ravishankar. Representing the German delegation were David Rendel, Mayor of Rauenheim city, Saurabh Bhagat, Advisor to the German Foreign Investment Cell, and Stephan Wittekind, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Hub Rhein-Main.