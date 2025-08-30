Workshop on Stress Relief held at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Students at Graphic Era were taught the art of meditation, concentration, and self-balance, here, today.

Life and Wellness Coach Rajesh Jagasia said on the occasion that meditation and mindfulness are the true keys to a balanced life.

Addressing the students at Graphic Era Deemed University, he said that in the rush of the modern age, meditation and mindfulness are not just practices but have become essential for life. He explained that continuous practice of concentration and awareness helps a person reach their inner potential, while distractions and negative thoughts trap and pull back their abilities.

Teaching stress-relief techniques, he guided the students through simple yet effective practices of meditation and breathing, and emphasised that regular practice not only brings mental peace and inner balance but also strengthens positive energy, clarity of vision, and self-confidence in life.

This workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Microbiology, Department of Chemistry, and the Centre for Indian Knowledge System of Graphic Era Deemed University.

The session was conducted by Dr Promila Sharma. On this occasion, Dr Abhilasha Mishra, Head of Department of Chemistry, Dr Anju Rani, Head of Department of Microbiology, along with Dr Neetu Sharma, Dr Manisha Nanda, other faculty members, and students were present.