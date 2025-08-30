Minister Joshi lays foundation stone for Basketball Court & Library at GIC, Dobhalwala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: On the occasion of National Sports Day and the 120th birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi laid the foundation stone for development works at Amar Shaheed Captain Prateek Acharya Government Inter College, Dobhalwala.

An amount of Rs 15.67 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a basketball court, basketball poles, and a library from the MLA Local Area Development Fund for the year 2025-26.

On this occasion, the Minister also played basketball with the students to encourage them.

Paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, with his unmatched dedication and hard work, he not only brought global recognition to hockey but also made India shine on the world stage. His achievements continue to inspire the youth even today.

The Minister said that sports are essential for both physical and mental health. Sports foster discipline, teamwork, and self-confidence, all of which are crucial for holistic personality development. He urged the youth to make sports an integral part of their lives. He added that, today, sports talents from Uttarakhand are excelling at national and international levels, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian youth are achieving a new identity in the world of sports.

On this occasion, Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Councillor Mohan Bahuguna, Bhawna Chaudhary, Sarita Gaud, school representative Sharad Chandra Badoni, along with a large number of students were also present.