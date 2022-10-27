Diwali gift for Graphic Era as it is ranked 301–400 in World Engineering Ranking

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Graphic Era Deemed University has now been placed in the Times World Ranking for Engineering Education in the worldwide ranking band between 301 and 400. This announcement lit up the celebrations of Diwali in Graphic Era.

Last night, Times Higher Education, New York, released the World Ranking-2023 of Engineering Education Institutions around the world. This world ranking is released after thoroughly examining the quality of engineering education, technology adopted, research-research, training tailored to industry needs, etc., of several thousand universities and institutes around the world.

With the announcement of Graphic Era Deemed University getting a rank between 301 and 400 for engineering education in the world ranking, the celebrations of Diwali increased manifold in the university. All the students and teachers from all over the country and abroad welcomed this excellent ranking as the best Diwali gift. This increased the enthusiasm of the students and they grooved to the DJ beats a little more. Sweets were also distributed.

Earlier, in the second week of this month, the Times had placed Graphic Era Deemed University in the ranking band of 601 to 800 in the World University Rankings. Within two weeks, this world ranking of engineering education has been released.

Graphic Era Deemed University has been ranked 74th by the central government among universities across the country in the NIRF rankings and 64th among engineering education institutions in the country. The central government has given the 65th rank to Graphic Era in management education of management. Along with this, NAAC has given A+ grade to this university. The NBA has recently given accreditation to Graphic Era’s BTech, CSE, Biotech, Civil and Electrical Engineering courses. NBA has already given accreditation to Mechanical and Electronics Engineering.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, while congratulating the students, parents and teachers for achieving the world ranking in engineering, said that it is equally important to adapt and teach the world’s latest technology and increase research as much as possible.