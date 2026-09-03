DM inspects road condition at Mussoorie’s ‘Pani Wala Bend’

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 2 Sep: The administration has accelerated efforts to find a permanent solution for the road section damaged by a massive landslide at ‘Pani Wala Bend’ on the Mussoorie-Dehradun route.

On Wednesday, District Magistrate (DM) Dr Ashish Chauhan, accompanied by Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand, inspected the affected area. While assessing the road’s condition and the damage caused by the landslide on-site, he directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to prepare a concrete plan for road reconstruction.

The DM stated that alongside road reconstruction, the safety of travellers and local residents must remain the top priority. He instructed officials to ensure adequate safety measures in the damaged section and to exercise extra caution while managing traffic flow. He also directed that the road be repaired as quickly as possible.

A significant portion of the Mussoorie-Dehradun road was damaged recently due to a massive landslide at ‘Pani Wala Bend’ amidst continuous rainfall. This disrupted traffic and caused difficulties for commuters. Work on restoring the road is currently underway. DM Ashish Chauhan remarked that merely repairing the road is insufficient; it is also crucial to determine why landslides are repeatedly occurring in the area. To this end, a team of scientists and experts will study the affected site. Based on the experts’ report, an action plan for the permanent treatment of the entire area will be prepared and submitted to the government.

This time, the administration is focusing on addressing the root cause of the landslides rather than just reopening the road temporarily, aiming to provide a permanent solution to the recurring road closures and the resulting inconvenience faced by travellers during the monsoon season.