Woman escapes abduction attempt on Sahastradhara Road, case filed

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Sep: A woman riding a scooter narrowly escaped an abduction attempt near Nalapani Chowk on Sahastradhara Road under Raipur police station limits early this morning. According to police, around 6:50 a.m. a group of men in a black Swift car stopped her and tried to force her into the vehicle. The woman raised an alarm, drawing the attention of passersby, after which the accused fled the spot. According to the local residents, the car did not have any number plate.

The local residents immediately informed the police, and a team from Raipur police station reached the site to record details. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections. SSP Pramendra Dobal has directed that CCTV footage from the area be examined, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the culprits.

Police stated that footage from cameras installed on nearby roads is being scrutinised and other sources are being used to identify the accused. Raipur CO Vandana Verma assured that arrests will be made soon and investigations are continuing to ensure the safety of commuters in the city.