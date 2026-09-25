Govt claims roads in U’khand will be made pothole-free by 15 Oct

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Sep: The state administration has claimed that a war-level work to repair roads damaged during the monsoon has begun in all districts of Uttarakhand and that the departmental teams are currently deployed from Kumaon to Garhwal and from hills to plains to carry out road repairs. The officials also claim that adhering to the deadline set by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of 15 October, the roads across the state would be made pothole-free. They also claim that the progress of the campaign is being continuously monitored at the Chief Minister’s level.

It may be recalled that, during the monsoon, heavy rainfall and landslides damaged roads at many places in the state. While potholes have developed at some places, other parts of roads have suffered significant damage, causing inconvenience to common people in commuting. As soon as the rain subsided, the CM has accorded high priority to the road repairs and has directed the departments concerned to immediately get into the field. The CM has made it clear that only tokenism in the name of road repair will not be tolerated. Work must be as per the prescribed standards and durable. Accordingly, damaged roads and link roads have been identified in all districts of the state and work is being carried out on a priority basis.

According to the officials, in the hill districts, special attention is being paid not only to main roads but also to rural and link roads as the roads are not only a means of transportation but also a lifeline for access to education, health, markets, tourism and other essential services particularly in the hills. Similarly, work to repair roads damaged by rain and waterlogging in the plains is being done at a fast pace. The officials have also claimed that the departmental teams are reaching the spot to assess the damage. Where normal patchwork is needed, immediate repair is being done, while reconstruction is being done on more damaged parts as required. Officials have been directed to keep an eye on daily progress along with regular review of work.

It may also be recalled that the CM has clearly stated that the 15 October deadline is not just a paper target. After the stipulated period is over, he himself will go to different areas to review the condition of roads and repair works. This poses a challenge to the departments not only to complete the work on time but also to ensure its quality. He has also emphasised that merely filling potholes will not suffice and that the repairs that can last long and ensure smooth commuting to the people must be ensured.