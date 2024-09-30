DM Savin Bansal orders immediate repair of street lights

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Bansal today held a press conference regarding some of the decisions taken by him for the district. Bansal informed that the responsibility of repairing street lights has again been handed over to the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Doon Nagar Nigam), and this responsibility has been taken back from EESL, a PSU which had been given a contract to repair the street lights in the city. In addition, Bansal also informed that he has also issued directions that all roads dug up due to repair of drinking water supply lines or the sewerage lines be repaired immediately after the repair of the supply lines.

Bansal shared that regarding the street lights, it was observed that EESL had been given the contract of installing and repair of street lights and besides this, it was handling the job of managing the control room and report generation and managing the call centre from its offices in New Delhi which could not even be monitored by Nagar Nigam and therefore there were complaints of arbitrary functioning by EESL, even while for this Corporation was being held accountable. The DM shared that he has constituted 35 teams of Nagar Nigam officials to repair the street lights. For this, these teams have been given 35 vehicles to do this job. He added that these 35 teams will continuously repair lights in the entire city ward wise. 35 teams will leave the Municipal Corporation premises in 35 vehicles every day to resolve the backlog of complaints of street light malfunctions as soon as possible. Every morning and after the completion of work, all the teams will gather back in the Municipal Corporation premises and will register their attendance will be taken and report what has been done in the day.

Bansal also shared that he today conducted a surprise inspection of the Municipal Corporation Control Room. He directed computerisation of all complaints received by Nagar Nigam’s Control Room. He also sought details regarding complaints received in the control room. He also expressed shock at a long backlog of complaints regarding repair of street lights.

In addition, the DM also shared that now the roads will not remain damaged after the repair of drinking water supply lines by Jal Sansthan. He informed that he has ordered a provision in the budget of Jal Sansthan for the repair of roads damaged due to the repair of drinking water pipelines of the city. He informed that a separate head of account has been created for road repair works and an amount of Rs 75 lakhs has also been released as the first instalment under this repair item.

He also added that he has started an initiative to provide smart and basic facilities to schools in the district immediately. For this, a fund of Rs. 1 crore has been released to the schools for furniture, white boards, digital screens and drinking water tanks and for for sports infrastructure facilities from the discretionary fund of the Chief Education Officer.

Bansal also shared that work is also being done at a fast pace on setting up charging stations for four-wheeler electric vehicles in Dehradun. He informed that for this more than 10 places have been identified in the city by deploying teams of related departments

He also shared that the blood bank in the Coronation District Hospital will soon begin operations and the NICU ward will also start functioning soon.