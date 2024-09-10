DM Savin Bansal should not interfere in Nagar Nigam affairs, advises MLA Vinod Chamoli

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Sep: BJP MLA from Dharampur and former two-time Mayor of Dehradun, Vinod Chamoli today raised objections to the recent “interference” by the newly appointed District Magistrate of Dehradun, Savin Bansal, in the policy matters of Doon Nagar Nigam (Dehradun Municipal Corporation). Chamoli was reacting to the sudden inspection of Nagar Nigam premises and discussing issues like parking in the Nigam premises.

In a statement, today, Chamoli sought to remind the new DM that Nagar Nigam is an elected autonomous body where the Board should take policy decisions. Chamoli has issued strong advice in this regard through social media. He clearly stated that the District Magistrate should not interfere in the important matters of the Municipal Corporation Board. Chamoli further advised Bansal to stick to his basic mandate and do the work for which the government has posted him as DM, Dehradun. As far as the policy and other important matters are concerned, the DM should let the Municipal Board take those decisions.

It may be recalled that soon as he took charge, the newly appointed District Magistrate, Savin Bansal, had on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of the Nagar Nigam offices here. He also held meetings with the Nagar Nigam officials and not only served an ultimatum of 45 days to garbage collection companies to improve performance but also held meeting with the Nigam officials regarding creation of a multi-story mechanised parking facility in the Nagar Nigam Compound. It is this announcement made by Bansal to which Chamoli has raised objection, in particular. Vinod Chamoli reminded the DM and the people that Nagar Nigam’s building is a heritage building of Dehradun and that it cannot be tampered with to construct a mechanised parking. Chamoli also reminded that the issue had been raised in the past too when he was the Mayor of Dehradun. However, Chamoli had even then categorically stated that the Nagar Nigam’s building can’t be tampered with since it is a heritage building. He also asserted that, this point apart, this needs to be remembered that Nagar Nigam has a board of elected members and all the policy and important decisions concerning the Nigam ought to be decided by the Nagar Nigam Board not by the officials or the government. He said that whatever decision is taken regarding important issues and matters related to Nagar Nigam, only Nagar Nigam Board is authorised to take. Though, the term of the Nigam Board is over, the municipal elections are due to be held, and a new elected board will soon take over the administration.

Chamoli further emphasised that the District Magistrate should not do any work in haste regarding any matters related to the Nagar Nigam.