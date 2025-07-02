Doon Buddhist Committee celebrates Dalai Lama’s 90th birth year with plantation drive

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Doon Buddhist Committee celebrated the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth year here with a dedicated plantation drive at Khalanga Forest on Sunday. This event, part of a year-long series of celebrations, saw enthusiastic participation from various organisations and individuals who collectively planted 113 saplings, symbolising the fervent wishes of his followers worldwide for his long and healthy life.

The plantation drive is inspired by Dalai Lama’s profound vision of collective responsibility in fostering sustainability and environmental conservation for “our only home, the Earth”. Despite incessant rainfall, children and adults remained undeterred, diligently planting each sapling and then carefully placing protective tree guards to ensure their longevity and safety.

The event culminated in a heartfelt cake-cutting ceremony, accompanied by prayers and wishes for the Dalai Lama’s continued well-being. Each participant received a commemorative cap and refreshments.

Diverse groups and individuals joined the initiative, including Tibetan Women’s Association, Sanyukt Nagrik Sangathan, Khalanga Samiti, MAD (Making a Difference by Being the Difference), We Like to Help, Exile Creations, Tara Foundation, Tarabling Institute, Tibetan Environment Club, and Lord Buddha Social Welfare Society.

Notable representatives from these organisations included Manjari Mehta, Kalsang Lhadon, Tashi Ngodup, Col Anil Gurung, Kukund Krishnadas, Avdesh Sharma, Amit, Kalden Chophel, Archie Bisht, Ashwin Rana, Amber Negi, Ambika Nishad, Ashok Sharma, Sanjay Thapa, Acharya Bhim, Mohan Singh Khampa and Tsering Luding.

The location for the plantation drive was identified by the Forest Department of Uttarakhand.