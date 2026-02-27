Doon Nagar Nigam cracks down on encroachment, reclaims large tracts of land

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: The Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Doon Nagar Nigam) administration has claimed to have intensified its campaign against illegal encroachments. The Nagar Nigam officials stated that extensive stretches of public and government land across the city had been reclaimed as a result of special drive against encroachments in the city by the Nagar Nigam.

Acting under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal, enforcement teams carried out a special drive from 2 December 2025 to 21 February 2026, focusing on unauthorised constructions and illegal occupations in several wards.

During the campaign, land belonging to the Municipal Corporation was freed from encroachment and marked with ownership boards to avert future disputes and unlawful occupation. Major action included demolition of boundary walls, removal of illegal huts and clearing of unauthorised structures in areas including Kishanpur, Chhukkuwala, Bhandar Gaon, Green Valley on Mussoorie Road, Nehru Gram, Danda Lakhaund, Nehru Colony, Mohkampur, Majra Mafi, Jwalpa Enclave, Adhoiwala, Nathanpur, Banjara Wala and Tunthowala. The municipal authorities shared that in Kishanpur alone, nearly 2,000 square metres of land were retrieved from encroachment, while joint operations conducted in coordination with the Tehsil administration led to the clearance of encroached land in Nehru Gram and Danda Lakhaund.

In addition to the enforcement action, the Corporation issued 1,714 challans during the period and recovered Rs 8,76,850 as penalties from violators, while cautioning against any recurrence of illegal encroachment. Citizens have been urged not to occupy public spaces, roads, drains or government land and to immediately inform the Corporation of any unauthorised construction activity.

Officials reiterated that the anti-encroachment drive will continue in a sustained and systematic manner, with stringent action against those found violating municipal regulations. The initiative is aimed at making Dehradun free from encroachments and ensuring planned and orderly urban development in the city.