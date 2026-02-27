Oath Taking Ceremony held at U’chal College of Nursing

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Uttaranchal College of Nursing, Dehradun, hosted its grand Oath Taking Ceremony today. The distinguished guests and dignitaries were warmly received and welcomed upon their arrival, setting a gracious and celebratory tone for the occasion.

The programme was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial Lamp Lighting, as the sacred flame was kindled by the hands of the distinguished dignitaries — a timeless tradition symbolising the light of knowledge, compassion, and service that every nurse carries into the world.

The Chief Guest was Dr Sunita Tamta, Director General, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Dehradun; Guest of Honour Manisha Dhyani, Registrar, Uttarakhand Nurses & Midwives Council; and the event was presided over by Jitender Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University, alongside Ankita Joshi, Vice President; Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor; and Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University. Dr Midhu Kurian, Principal, Uttaranchal College of Nursing, set the spirit of the morning with a welcome address, after which a soul-stirring Vandana by Neha Tiwari of the 8th Semester filled the hall with a sense of the sacred.

The event was coordinated and guided by Dr Kartikey Gaur, Joint Registrar, Uttaranchal University, whose leadership ensured a seamless and dignified programme from the very first moment to the last.

The most poignant moment of the ceremony was the Introduction and Transfer of the Lamp — that eternal symbol of the nursing profession, first carried by Florence Nightingale. Manisha Dhyani, Guest of Honour and Registrar of the Uttarakhand Nurses & Midwives Council, had the honour of holding the lamp and solemnly transferring it to the incoming students — a gesture that carried the weight of tradition, responsibility, and trust. Nitika and Babita, faculty members of the college, also participated in the lamp transfer, passing the flame with warmth and pride to each new student. This moving ritual marked the formal beginning of the Oath Taking Ceremony of the BSc Nursing 1st Year students, who, with steady voices and sincere hearts, pledged to dedicate their lives to the care and service of humanity. The entire oath-taking ceremony was guided by Dr Kartikey Gaur, Joint Registrar, Uttaranchal University.

Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice Chancellor, spoke passionately about the deep importance of the oath the students had just taken, reminding them that in nursing, the oath is not a formality but a living promise — a covenant between the caregiver and the patient that must be renewed every single day. Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, underscored the nobility and relevance of the nursing profession in today’s world, encouraging students to pursue excellence with dedication and scientific temper.

Manisha Dhyani, Guest of Honour, inspired the gathering with a forward-looking vision, emphasising that in today’s globalised world, learning foreign languages such as English, German, and Arabic can open powerful doors for nursing professionals aspiring to build careers abroad, and encouraged the students to invest in language skills alongside their clinical training.

Chief Guest Dr Sunita Tamta reminded that a nurse carries not just a tray but the trust of the most vulnerable human beings, and urged every student to wear their oath as a badge of honour throughout their lives.

Jitender Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University, told the new nurses plainly that the road ahead demands hard work, discipline, and sincere effort, and that only those who work tirelessly and give their best every day will truly do justice to the sacred profession they have chosen. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Gulshan Attri.

On the occasion, a Mega Blood Donation Camp was organised at Uttaranchal University, jointly by Uttaranchal College of Nursing and Uttaranchal College of Health Sciences, in association with the Government Doon Medical College and Hospital Blood Bank. Inaugurated by Jitender Joshi, it was coordinated by Dr. Kartikey Gaur, Joint Registrar, and guided by Dr Midhu Kurian, Principal & Dean; Dr. Amit Bhatt, Director, Uttaranchal Hospital and Diagnostic Centre; and Dr Sarika Agarwal, Assistant Professor, Blood Centre, Government Doon Medical College. A total of 76 students voluntarily donated blood.