3-day “Theatre in Education” Workshop concludes at Doon University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: A three-day workshop on Theatre in Education, organised by the Department of Theatre and Folk Performing Arts at Doon University, concluded successfully today amidst great enthusiasm, creativity, and a vibrant spirit of human sensitivity. The workshop meaningfully demonstrated the dynamic integration of theatre and education, offering students a powerful platform for experiential learning.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal stated that “Theatre in Education is not merely a form of acting; it is a transformative approach that makes education more sensitive, interactive, and life-oriented. Through theatre, students do not simply understand subject matter—they internalise and embody it.”

Prof HC Purohit, in his address, highlighted that, in the Indian tradition, the Natyashastra stands as one of the finest examples of the relevance of theatre in education. He emphasised that since ancient times drama has served as a vital bridge between society and learning.

The workshop was conducted by renowned theatre expert Rajneesh Bisht. Faculty members Dr Ajeet Panwar and Dr Kailash Kandwal played a significant role in coordinating and academically supporting the event, ensuring its smooth and impactful execution.

Throughout the three days, participants engaged in a range of theatre exercises that explored new dimensions of creativity, collaboration, and expression. The workshop commenced with sessions on self-introduction and open expression, fostering trust and emotional connection among participants. Activities such as the Machine Game strengthened collective rhythm and teamwork, while exercises like Emotional Walk and Still Images cultivated sensitivity and the expressive power of silence. Through improvisation, group-building, and image composition processes, students actively participated and delivered remarkable performances.

During presentation sessions and reflective group discussions, participants shared that the workshop had significantly enhanced their confidence, expressive abilities, and creative outlook. With the participation of more than one hundred students, the event achieved remarkable scale and impact. Among the active participants were Rajesh Bhardwaj, Sarita Bhatt, Sarita Juyal, Anjesh Kumar, Sunil Singh, Sonia Walia, Jyotsna Ishtwal, Vaishali Negi, and Gajendra Singh Rawat, along with many others.

The successful organisation of the workshop was appreciated by Registrar Durgesh Dimri, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Prof Chetan Pokhariyal, and Dr Rajesh, who described it as a significant initiative toward the holistic development of students.