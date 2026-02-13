Doon SSP Ajai Singh replaced by Pramendra Singh Dobal after spate of murders

20 police officers transferred in major reshuffle

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Feb: Facing allegations of deteriorating law and order situation in Uttarakhand, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government carried out large-scale transfers of police officers across the state. In all, 20 IPS and PPS officers have been shifted by the Dhami Government.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun, Ajai Singh has also been replaced by IPS officer Pramendra Singh Dobal, who was posted as SSP Haridwar. It is being speculated that the transfer of SSP Doon has been ordered in the wake of the heat after a spate of murders in Dehradun in past two weeks. The outgoing SSP Dehradun, Ajai Singh, has now been transferred as SSP, Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF).

Pramendra Singh Dobal is presently serving as SSP Haridwar. SSP Navneet Bhullar will now replace Dobal as SSP Haridwar. According to orders issued by the Home Section-1 of the Uttarakhand Government, issued today, extensive transfers have been effected in the State Police Department. As per the list released, a total of 20 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Provincial Police Service (PPS) have been given new postings. The orders have been implemented with immediate effect.

As per the official notification issued today, senior IPS officer, Nivedita Kukreti has been elevated from Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), SDRF, to Inspector General of Police (IG), SDRF. Rachita Juyal Bhangari has been transferred from SSP Pauri Garhwal, to DIG Vigilance, Headquarters. Yashwant Singh has been moved from Commandant, 31st Battalion PAC, to in-charge DIG, Police Training College, Narendra Nagar.

Pramendra Singh Dobal has been transferred from Haridwar to Dehradun. SSP, Police Training College, Navneet Singh Bhullar has been transferred as SSP Haridwar. In addition to the earlier transfers, another significant change has been effected in the State police administration. Manikant Mishra has been relieved of his charge as Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar, and has now been entrusted with the responsibility of SP Intelligence. In his place, Ajay Ganpati Kumbhar has been appointed as the new SSP Udham Singh Nagar in place of Manikant Mishra. Kumbhar is presently serving as Superintendent of Police, Champawat.

Consequent upon her transfer, Rekha Yadav has been appointed as SP Champawat. She was earlier posted as Superintendent of Police, Pithoragarh.

Further, Akshay Prahlad Konde has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Pithoragarh in place of Rekha Yadav, completing the latest chain of administrative changes in the district police leadership.

Prahlad Kumar Rai has been transferred from the post of SP Intelligence as SP CBCID. SP, Intelligence, Dehradun Amit Srivastava has been shifted as Commandant, 38th Battalion PAC, Ramnagar.

SP Rudraprayag Akshay Prahlad Konde has been transferred as SP Pithoragarh. SP Pithoragarh Rekha Yadav has been moved to Champawat. SP, Almora, Devendra R Chaubey has been promoted as SSP Commandant, 31st Battalion PAC, Rudrapur.

In addition, Niharika Tomar, Jitendra Kumar Mehra, Jitendra Chaudhary, Nishtha Yadav, Manoj Thakur and Chandramohan Singh, among other officers, have also been entrusted with new responsibilities.

The large-scale reshuffle is being viewed as significant, aimed at strengthening law and order in the State and bringing greater administrative efficiency. The government has directed all officers concerned to assume charge at their new places of posting with immediate effect.