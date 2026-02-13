History sheeter from Jharkhand shot dead on Rajpur Road

5th murder in 16 days raises questions on efficacy of policing in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Feb: Yet another daylight murder in Dehradun today indicates that criminals in the city have lost all fear of Dehradun Police and are openly executing serious crimes on the streets of the state capital. Dehradun was once again rocked by the sound of gunfire this morning as a Jharkhand-based history-sheeter was shot dead in broad daylight outside Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road just a very short distance away from the official residence of the SSP, Dehradun, intensifying concerns over deteriorating law and order in the State capital. The sensational killing, which occurred this morning is the fifth murder in Dehradun district within a span of just sixteen days and has reignited serious questions about policing in the district as well as in the state and also regarding the increasing presence of hardened criminals from other states seeking refuge in Uttarakhand.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Sharma, aged around 45 years. Sharma is reported to be originally a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and had reportedly shifted base to Dehradun. According to police sources, Sharma had an extensive criminal history with more than 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, including serious charges such as murder and extortion. Despite this background, he had been living in Dehradun and was allegedly engaged in property dealing and mining-related businesses. It has also emerged that he was operating a stone crushing unit in Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district, raising troubling questions as to how statutory permissions and clearances were granted to an individual with such a criminal record. Sources have also further claimed that Sharma also had an arms licence issued in Dehradun, further raising the question whether his background was not verified before approval by the Dehradun Police and the district administration.

The murder took place when Sharma was stepping out of a gym operating inside Silver City Mall after his regular workout session. Eyewitnesses stated that two assailants, who had apparently been lying in wait, approached him on foot and fired multiple rounds at close range. A third accomplice was reportedly stationed outside on a motorcycle to facilitate their escape. The attack was swift and precise, leaving Sharma with no opportunity to react or draw the pistol that police later recovered from his possession. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The precision with which the murder was executed indicates that the killers were likely professional contract killers.

Senior police officials, including IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop and SSP Ajai Singh, reached the spot along with a heavy police force, forensic teams and the Special Task Force. The area was cordoned off immediately upon their arrival. The CCTV footage from the mall and surrounding establishments is being scrutinised to identify the assailants.

Speaking to the media from the crime scene, Ajai Singh confirmed that the deceased was a history-sheeter with over 50 criminal cases to his name and that the possibility of gang rivalry was being examined from all angles. He also disclosed that Sharma was carrying a licenced pistol at the time of the attack but could not use it before being shot. He also shared that Jharkhand Police have also been contacted to gather further details regarding his criminal network and possible adversaries.

What has particularly raised eyebrows, however, is the claim that Sharma possessed a valid arms licence issued in Uttarakhand. If confirmed, this would inevitably lead to probing questions about whether due verification of his antecedents was conducted by the district administration and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) before granting such a licence. How a person with a long and serious criminal background could secure an arms licence in the State remains a matter of grave concern and warrants an independent inquiry.

Equally disquieting is the revelation that Sharma was operating a stone crushing plant in Bajpur of Udham Singh Nagar district, besides also indulging in property dealings in the state. The process of granting permission for such industrial activity involves multiple layers of scrutiny and clearances. It must therefore be asked how a history-sheeter from another State managed to obtain operational permits. Was there a lapse in background verification, or are systemic loopholes being exploited by organised criminal elements seeking to legitimise themselves under the cover of business enterprises in Uttarakhand?

The brazenness of the attack in a posh locality like Rajpur Road has shaken residents. Silver City Mall, situated in one of the busiest stretches of the city, witnessed panic as gunshots rang out. Although most showrooms were yet to open at the time when the murder was carried out, the cleaning staff and gym members rushed towards the staircase where Sharma lay in a pool of blood. The attackers had by then fled the scene.

This killing comes barely two days after the sensational murder of gas agency operator Arjun Sharma near Tibetan Market, where the accused were later apprehended following a police encounter. Investigations in that case revealed a conspiracy allegedly hatched within the victim’s own family. However, the spate of violent incidents has created an atmosphere of lawlessness and fear among the citizens.

In the past fortnight alone, the district has witnessed the murder of an 18-year-old student in Vikasnagar on 29 January, the shooting of a woman in Rishikesh on 31 January, the throat-slitting of a young woman in Dehradun on 2 February, the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the city on 11 February, and now the execution-style killing of Vikram Sharma on 13 February. Such a series of violent crimes within a short span has inevitably led to serious introspection over the efficacy of intelligence gathering, crime prevention strategies and routine surveillance of known offenders.

The present case also strengthens a growing perception that Dehradun is increasingly becoming a safe haven for dreaded criminals and history-sheeters from other states who find in Uttarakhand a comparatively softer enforcement environment. The fact that Sharma had reportedly been frequenting the Silver City Mall gym regularly since June 2025 and residing in a nearby flat raises further questions as to whether local police were aware of his background and activities.

As the investigation proceeds, the larger issue confronting the administration is not merely the arrest of the shooters but of an urgent need to examine systemic lapses that may have enabled a hardened criminal to embed himself in the socio-economic fabric of the State. The people of Dehradun, long accustomed to the city’s tranquil image, are now left grappling with anxiety and insecurity.

Whether the authorities will treat this killing as an isolated gangland episode or as a wake-up call for structural reforms in policing and background verification processes remains to be seen. For the moment, the capital appears to be unsettled with its peace having been pierced by yet another burst of gunfire.