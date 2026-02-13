Book on Road Safety presented to Gov by Dr BKS Sanjay

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh was presented the book, ‘Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayein’, by Padma Shri awardee and orthopaedic surgeon Prof (Dr) BKS Sanjay, President, AIIMS Guwahati, along with co-author Dr Gaurav Sanjay, on 11 February at the Lok Bhawan, here. This was part of a significant initiative to promote road safety awareness in India.

The book is authored by the father–son duo, Prof (Dr) BKS Sanjay and Dr Gaurav Sanjay.

The publication addresses the growing crisis of road traffic accidents in India, which continue to cause major loss of life and long-term disability. Drawing from years of clinical experience, the authors present an analysis of the causes, consequences, and preventive strategies related to road accidents. The book highlights not only the medical and psychological trauma faced by victims but also the wider social and economic burden borne by families and the healthcare system.

‘Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayein’ emphasises the urgent need for collective and sustained action. It calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, improved road infrastructure, strengthened trauma care systems, and widespread public awareness to promote responsible driving behaviour. The book also stresses integrating road safety education into school curricula and increasing the number of well-regulated driving schools to instill safe driving habits from an early age.

During the interaction, Prof (Dr) BKS Sanjay, President, AIIMS Guwahati, suggested that AIIMS institutions across the country can serve as nodal agencies for road safety awareness in their respective regions, using their medical expertise and outreach capacity to strengthen road safety education and preventive action.

He believes that this step will definitely lead to a reduction in road accidents and the resulting fatalities. The Governor appreciated the scholarly initiative and acknowledged the importance of such contributions in fostering meaningful dialogue and supporting policy reforms. The book stands as a timely initiative aimed at building a safer road culture across the nation.