Doon University aims to develop skills among students in cyber security by collaborating at International Level: Prof Surekha Dangwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sept: Cyber Security has become one of the crucial areas of concerns at the national and International levels. To acquaint students at Doon University with the current cyber security threats, and draw their attention towards the growing advancements and the opportunities of higher education/internship in Australia, Dept. of Computer Science, Doon University organized an expert lecture on the topic “Fundamentals and Applications of Cyber Security ”. The webinar began with the welcome address by Dr Preeti Mishra, Assistant Professor, Doon University , introducing cyber security expert, Dr. Kallol Krishnan Karmakar, Research Lecturer, Center for Advanced Cyber Security Research, Newcastle University , Callaghan, Australia.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal said that there is immense potential in cyber security and it is a field that has potential to provide employment for a long time in the future. There is a greater need to develop skills among students in this area. In this sequence, international level resource persons are invited to Doon University and modern information is provided to the students. A lab for cyber security has already been established in Doon University. Many things have become easy in the world of Internet, but due to Internet it has also become easy to breach the security because the Internet has reached our rooms. We are not aware of who is watching us and who is listening to us through mobile, online meeting and other digital means. This is a big threat which needs to be dealt with at the international level.

Dr Kallol had knowledge about Cyber Security concepts and applications and the scope of job and research in this field. He also highlighted software defined network architecture and security and open-source management and orchestration (OpenMano).

He mentioned security career paths and cyber security domains for technical and non-technical people. He also shared about his research contributions and expertise in policy analysis and other aspects of the field. Explaining the goal of cyber security to maintain integrity, trust and availability, Dr Karmakar discussed Software Defined Networks, its functions and threats and encouraged students to look for diversity in functions.

In addition, he also provided information on the possibilities of research collaboration with Newcastle University ‘s Cyber Security Research Group. Students were able to gain knowledge about the services of cyber security including cloud and virtualization security , IoT, ML technologies and cyber physical systems security . He shared a list of Australian universities for cyber security domains including Data Science and DSTG. The most important part of the lecture was the question and answer session. At the end of his lecture the students ‘ doubts related to cyber security as well as the educational opportunities available in Australia were cleared.

Dr Narendra Rawal, Dr Anuj, Rajvinder Kaur, Arjun, Saksham, Mohit and Avantika and Anshi were present.