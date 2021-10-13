Doon Varsity National Workshop on NEP concludes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: The two-day national workshop on the New Education Policy 2020 came to an end here, today, at the Doon University.

At the valedictory session, Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal stated that the university has proactively shouldered the responsibility of restoring the cultural heritage of the state. She also claimed that education being an important development indicator, timely implementation of NEP was necessary.

On the second day of the workshop, Prof Hare Krishna deliberated upon ‘curriculum design and research methodology’. Elaborating on the layout of NEP, he highlighted the importance Soft Skills and Elective Courses in ensuring all round development of the students. He further focussed on the industry academia interface and its impact on practical learning and understanding. The session was chaired by Prof Kusum Arunanchalam.

The second sesion on ‘ Digitisation of Higher Education’ was conducted by Prof Dinesh Sharma. He emphasised on online learning and digital literacy as the need of the hour. He said that a combined effort from teachers and student is required to make it successful and beneficial. The session was chaired by Dr Narendra Rawal.

The valedictory session was attended by Prof NK Joshi, VC, Kumaon University, Prof NS Bhandari, VC, SSJ University, Prof PP Dhyani, VC, Sridev Suman University, Prof OPS Negi, VC, Uttarakhand Open University, Prof MSM Rawat, Advisor, RUSA, Dr MS Mandarwal and other faculty members.