Doon’s Anurag Chauhan honoured by Goa Govt for revolutionary impact on Menstrual Health

Dehradun, 26 Mar: The Government of Goa conferred the Health and Wellbeing Award upon Anurag Chauhan, the founder of Humans for Humanity, for his remarkable contribution to menstrual health and hygiene in India. The award was presented by Subhash Phal Dessai, Minister for Social Welfare, Government of Goa, at a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, in Goa, in recognition of the nationwide impact of the WASH (Women Sanitation Hygiene) project.

Born and raised in Dehradun, Anurag Chauhan began his journey in social work at the age of 14 and has since become a leading force in menstrual health advocacy. His work has earned him the titles ‘Padman’ and ‘PadWarrior’, a testament to his relentless efforts in normalising conversations around menstruation and improving access to hygiene for all.

On receiving the award, Anurag Chauhan stated that menstrual health is a fundamental right, yet it remains an overlooked crisis. He emphasised that the lack of awareness and access continues to rob millions of their dignity, education, and well-being. Expressing gratitude for the recognition from the Government of Goa, he dedicated the award to his entire team, who have been working tirelessly across the country to ensure that menstruation is no longer a barrier to anyone’s progress.

The WASH Project was launched in 2014 in Dehradun and has since benefited over 4.5 million individuals while working on menstrual hygiene awareness and accessibility across seven states. Its initiatives include conducting extensive workshops in villages, slums, and educational institutions, educating women, adolescent girls, and trans men on menstrual hygiene management, and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. The project also advocates for environmentally friendly and biodegradable menstrual products while empowering communities with the skills to manufacture these alternatives, promoting employment and financial independence. Additionally, it integrates menstrual health discussions into corporate and academic spaces, ensuring it becomes a mainstream social issue while also pushing for policy-level changes to combat period poverty.

The importance of menstrual health cannot be overstated, with a WaterAid report highlighting that poor menstrual hygiene is the fifth leading cause of death among women globally. In India, 23 million girls drop out of school annually due to inadequate menstrual hygiene facilities, making this not just a health crisis but also a social and economic issue. Recognizing this, Humans for Humanity has dedicated itself to tackling these challenges head-on through grassroots interventions, awareness campaigns, and sustainable menstrual health solutions. Humans for Humanity’s WASH project promotes menstrual hygiene across seven Indian states, impacting 4.5 million women. Through workshops, biodegradable pad distribution, and community engagement, it empowers women with safe hygiene practices while fostering inclusive conversations to break taboos and eradicate societal stigmas.

The ceremony was attended by the Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai; E Vallavan, Secretary, Social Welfare, Government of Goa; Ajit Panchwadkar, Director, Social Welfare, Government of Goa; and Arpita Rai, who conceptualised the event in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Goa, and is the founder of MindCube.