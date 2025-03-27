Tiger Census conducted for first time in Ramnagar Forest Division

By Arun Pratap Singh

Ramnagar, 26 Mar: For the first time, a tiger census under Phase 4 has been conducted in the Ramnagar Forest Division, which borders the iconic Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and National Park. This initiative marks a significant step in wildlife conservation, as the forest division will now be able to conduct annual tiger censuses instead of relying solely on the All India Tiger Estimation Report conducted every four years by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The forest officers shared that a total of 350 camera traps were strategically installed in January 2025 across the Kota, Dechauri, Fatehpur, and Kaladhungi ranges, covering approximately 480 square kilometres. Notably, this time, tiger activity has been captured in every camera trap, leading experts to anticipate a possible increase in the tiger population.

In the previous census of 2021-22, 67 tigers were recorded in the Ramnagar Forest Division, as per the All India Tiger Estimation Report. With data from the camera traps currently under analysis, officials expect the official number of tigers to be announced soon. This development is a positive sign for tiger conservation efforts in the region.

Digant Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Ramnagar Forest Division has asserted that the presence of tigers recorded in every camera trap is a positive indication. The results of the census will be released soon.

The tiger population estimation is carried out in four phases. Phase 1 involves studying tiger presence through transit lines. Phase 2 uses satellite imagery. Phase 3 employs camera traps to identify tiger distribution, while the Phase 4 integrates all three processes for a comprehensive annual assessment. This is the first time when phase 4 census has been carried out in Ramnagar Forest Division,

Wildlife enthusiasts have lauded this initiative, describing it as a commendable step towards precise monitoring of tiger populations. Malkani emphasised that an increase in tiger numbers would enhance ecological balance and boost tourism, establishing the Ramnagar Forest Division as a safe haven for tigers alongside the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

This effort is being seen as a key milestone in conservation, as it not only provides critical data for preserving tiger habitats but also highlights the importance of sustaining the ecological integrity of the region. Wildlife conservationists eagerly await the official results of this landmark census.